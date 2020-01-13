AUBURN — The Auburn Parks Department has received a safety grant award of $5,422 from the Indiana Public Employers’ Plan Inc.
The department will use the money for high-visibility rain jackets, pants and safety vests for its employees, high-visibility chaps and helmets for chainsaw gear, chemical-resistant gloves, and biohazards disposal kits.
Indiana Public Employers’ Plan said it is proud to partner with Auburn Mayor Mike Ley, Human Resources Director Kimberley Almeida de Atarama and Parks and Recreation Foreman Timothy Smith, along with Mike Shuherk of Insurance Trustees Inc. to promote a safe work environment and assist with stretching the department’s risk management resources.
Equipment purchases with the grant funds will reduce or limit workers’ compensation exposure, a news release said..
IPEP was created in 1989 as a risk-sharing pool for public entities, in response to a need for public employers to find affordable workers’ compensation coverage. IPEP has grown to provide workers’ compensation claims administration for more than 700 public entities including cities, towns, counties and schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.