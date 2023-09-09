AUBURN — The 67th Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival weekend is now in the rear-view mirror, having attracted large crowds to celebrate Auburn’s automotive history.
Pre-festival festivities kicked off with the annual Garage Tour on Aug. 27 that featured the DeKalb County Airport in addition to museum locations and privately-owned garages in DeKalb County.
On Tuesday, Aug. 29, members of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club set out on the 48th Hoosier Tour, visiting the Thunderbird Boats factory in Decatur, the Indiana Glass Museum in Dunkirk, Carmel and Anderson, before returning to Auburn Thursday for the festival’s kick-off luncheon at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
On Friday, Sept. 1, hundreds of vehicles of all makes, models and years flocked to downtown Auburn for the festival’s annual cruise-in. Crowds stayed downtown to enjoy live music on the downtown entertainment stage.
Saturday was packed with activities that began with the annual ACD Club car show at Eckhart Park, followed by the Parade of Classics. After the parade, members of the public were invited to experience a free ride in a variety of vehicles during Ticket to Ride. Saturday evening’s events included "Fast and Fabulous," an event featuring modern exotic and sports cars.
Worldwide Auctioneers hosted a three-day auction Aug. 31-Sept. 2. Among the sales was a 2021 Ford GT Carbon Series, which garnered a high bid of $1,055,500, according to the auction house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.