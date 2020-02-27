Flow the St. Joe

Paddlers launch canoes at the Spencerville boat ramp to begin the Flow the St. Joe canoe and kayak paddle, which ends at Riverside Park in Leo-Cedarville during the annual Freedom Festival.

 PROVIDED

Spencerville at a Glance

Community website: spencerville.indiana.com.

Police: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff David Cserep II.

Fire: Spencerville Fire Department.

Utilities: Sewage: St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District.

Education: DeKalb County Eastern Community School District.

Health: Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Auburn.

Attractions: Spencerville Covered Bridge

Events: Supper on the Bridge, community Halloween Party, community Thanksgiving Dinner.

Important Numbers and Addresses

Police: A: 215 E. 8th St., Auburn. P: 925-3365

Fire: A: 5647 Mill St. P: 238-4036

Post Office: Hours: M-F 7-11 a.m. and noon-2 p.m., Sat. 8-10 a.m. A: 6909 S.R. 1. P: 238-4316

