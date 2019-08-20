High Schools Weather forces postponements Tuesday
Five high school sporting events were postponed on Tuesday due to stormy weather or the threat of such weather: Huntington North at East Noble girls golf, DeKalb at North boys soccer, Angola at Woodlan boys soccer, Elkhart Christian at Lakewood Park girls soccer, East Noble at Snider boys tennis and Columbia City at Churubusco boys tennis. The CC-Churubusco tennis dual will be made up on Aug. 30 at Churubusco Community Park at 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis Chargers open with a win
LIGONIER — West Noble opened the season with a 3-2 victory over Goshen on Tuesday.
The Chargers won their matches in straight sets with Joel Mast at No. 1 singles, the No. 1 doubles team of Dillan Sumowski and Brayden Bohde and the No. 2 doubles team of J.J. Jacobs and Logan Jacobs. Mast did not lose a game in his West Noble tennis debut.
West Noble won the junior varsity dual 7-0. Andrew Shaw, Wesley Shaw, Nevin Phares and Luke Schermerhorn won in both singles and doubles for the Chargers.
West Noble 3, Goshen 2
Singles: 1. Joel Mast (WN) def. Ryan Harmelink 6-0, 6-0. 2. Carlos Lichty (G) def. Chris Miller 6-2, 6-3. 3. Wyatt Fisher (G) def. Nate Shaw 7-6, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Dillan Sumowski-Brayden Bohde (WN) def. Brenton Pham-Carter Schmucker 6-4, 6-2. 2. J.J. Jacobs-Logan Jacobs (WN) def. Cormae Koop Liechty-Moses Sawatzky 6-0, 6-3.
Barons improve to 2-0
WATERLOO — DeKalb improved to 2-0 with a 5-0 victory over Lakeland on Tuesday. The Barons only lost two games in the non-conference dual.
DeKalb 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1, Landon Holwerda (D) def. Corey Christie 6-1, 6-1. 2. Carman Rieke (D) def. Colton Freeman 6-0, 6-0. 3. Gavin Swift (D) def. Tommy Curtis 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Evan Ostrowski-Alex Holwerda (D) def. Luke Franke-Blake Sturdivant 6-0, 6-0. 2. Trey Novak-Kenlee Kruse (D) def. Brayden Miles-Dominic Lawrence 6-0.
Warriors best Knights
EMMA — Westview defeated sectional rival East Noble 4-1 in the season-opening dual for both teams Monday.
The Warriors earned straight-set victories at both doubles positions with Tim Brandenberger and Elijah Hostetler at No. 1 and Will Clark and Bailey Hostetler at No. 2.
Freshman Vittorio Bona rallied to win at No. 3 singles for the Knights’ lone point.
Westview won the junior varsity dual 8-1.
Westview 4, East Noble 1
Singles: 1. Kurtis Davis (WV) def. Lucas Denton 6-2, 6-0. 2. Justin Schwartz (WV) def. Nolan Ogle 3-6, 7-5, 6-2. 3. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Isaiah Hostetler 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Tim Brandenberger-Elijah Hostetler (WV) def. Conner Hesher-Max Bender 6-3, 6-2. 2. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (WV) def. Joel Glass-Jordan Jollief 6-4, 6-3.
Boys Soccer CN boys play to tie
ALBION — Central Noble played to a 3-3 tie with Columbia City Tuesday.
The Cougars led 2-1 at the half.
“The CN boys played a great match tonight. Both Coach (Alex) Baierle and I are very encouraged with what we saw on the pitch,” Central Noble coach Joe Imhof said. “It’s unfortunate we couldn’t hold on to the lead we had all game and gave up a PK (penalty kick) in the last minute. But we are proud of the team and how they played tirelessly all 80 minutes.
“The defensive unit led by co-captain Rece Vice locked down the Eagles’ offense many times and helped launch several attacks.”
Dillen Noland and Austin Kugler each had a goal and an assist for the Cougars. Jonah Hopf scored, and Josh Rawles added an assist.
In Monroeville, the Central Noble girls team lost at Heritage 2-0.
Railroaders too much for PH
GARRETT — Garrett started its 2019 season with a 10-2 victory over Northeast Corner Conference rival Prairie Heights Monday. The Railroaders led 6-1 at the half.
Josh Thrush had three goals to lead Garrett, who outshot the the Panthers 21-9. Kenan Kennedy and Zak Klopfenstein each had two goals and an assist. Blake Ratcliffe a pitched in a goal and an assist.
Creigh Dircksen had two assists for the Railroaders, and Thomas Loeffler had a goal. Isaac Thrush, Trevor Armstrong and Caleb Shirk had an assist apiece.
Kaleb Samons and Nick Barden shared time in goal for Garrett. Samons made five saves and Barden made two stops.
For Heights, Austin Helmick scored in the first half on an assist from Jaycee Malone and Logan Manprasert tallied off a corner kick from Gavin Roberts.
Conner Keeslar played in goal in the first half for the Panthers and made two saves. Collin Keeslar manned the net in the second half and made six stops.
Girls Soccer LPC wins season opener
NEW HAVEN — Lakewood Park opened its season with a 7-0 victory over New Haven on Monday.
Sam Hartz and Sabra Harms each had two goals to lead the Panthers. Hartz also had an assist. Mica Allen added a goal and an assist.
Volleyball
Eagles lose at Fairfield
BENTON — Fremont lost to Fairfield in a Northeast Corner Conference match 25-13, 25-19, 25-12 on Tuesday. The Eagles are 1-2, 0-1 NECC.
The Falcons won the junior varsity match 25-18, 25-13.
In other area action Monday, West Noble lost its first match with new coach Chris Cole to Goshen, 22-25, 25-11, 25-13, 25-19, in Ligonier.
The RedHawks won the junior varsity match 24-25, 25-8, 15-11. The Chargers won the C team match 25-12, 25-16.
Girls Golf Warriors fall to solid Raider team
LAGRANGE — Westview lost to a strong Northridge squad on Tuesday, 197-246 at Heron Creek. Braedyn O’Dell was medalist with a 41 to lead the Raiders.
Chelsea Weaver shot 55 for the Warriors. Westview also had 60 from Hope Harrer, 63 from Ava Brown, 68 from Lillian Eash and 69 from Hannah Klein.
Garrett downed by Leo Lions
GARRETT — Garrett fell to Leo 189-230 Tuesday at Garrett Country Club. Senior Anna Munson was medalist with a 41 to lead the Lions.
Sarah Cooper had 51 and Abby Weaver shot 54 to pace the Railroaders. Garrett also had 61 from Madison Flaugh, 64 from Jess Culbertson and 69 from Courtney Barse.
Fremont tops Westview
ANGOLA — Fremont defeated Westview 203-260 Monday in a Northeast Corner Conference match at Lake James Golf Club.
Eagle freshman Kenadee Porath was medalist with a 45. Fremont (4-0, 3-0 NECC) also had 47 from Halle Taner, 48 from Katie Baker, 63 from Janessa Ritter and 69 from Rylee Boyd.
Chelsea Weaver had 58 for the Warriors. Westview also had 63 from Hope Harrer, 68 from Ava Brown, 71 from Hannah Klein and 72 from Lillian Eash.
Hamilton’s Gabby Gallaway also took part in the match and shot 67.
Pro Baseball TinCaps’ comeback falls short in loss
FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost to the Bowling Green Hot Rods 4-3 Monday night at Parkview Field.
The Hot Rods scored two runs in each of the first two innings.
Fort Wayne (24-32 second half, 57-67 overall before Tuesday’s game) scored a run in the eighth inning and two in the ninth, and nearly tied the game.
Jawuan Harris lined a double to the left field wall with two outs in the ninth. Justin Lopez scored from third base, and Ethan Skender tried to score from first with Bowling Green left fielder Jordan Qsar having trouble picking up the ball. But a perfect relay throw to home helped the Hot Rods get Skender out by inches to end the game.
Michael Curry led off the bottom of the ninth with a home run to left center for the TinCaps. Three Fort Wayne relievers combined to throw five scoreless innings. Edwuin Bencomo (1-1) started and took the loss, allowing four earned runs and nine hits over the first four innings.
The TinCaps open a three-game series at Dayton today at 7 p.m.
