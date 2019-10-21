Northrop falls in volleyball championship
The Northrop volleyball team fell to Carroll 3-0 during Saturday's North Side sectional championship despite a strong second-set rally.
“Northrop came back and gave us a bit of a run for our money — made us work hard,” Carroll Head Coach Pandy Sinish said. “They played a lot of great defense against us."
The Bruins made it to the championship match with a 3-0 semifinal win over DeKalb. Madison Brooks had 21 kills, Quinn Olding had four aces, Kendal Brager had one block, Katie Smith had 26 assists and Katie Smith had seven digs.
The Bruins defeated North Side in the opening round Oct. 17. Brooks had 19 kills in that match, Raina Keith had three aces, Claire Foord had 16 digs, Brager had three blocks and Smith had 39 assists.
Northrop finished its season with a 14-16 record.
Two Bruins qualify for cross country semi-state
Two Northrop runners qualified for the New Haven Cross Country Semi-State during Saturday's West Noble regional.
Conner Jackson competed as an individual, placing 21st in 16:51.6.
Summer Silvers-Barone led the Lady Bruins with a 25th-place finish, crossing the line in 20:27.1 for an individual qualification.
As a team, the Northrop girls placed sixth. Scoring behind Silvers-Barone were Victoria Clibon (36th), Casandra Dove (42nd), Alyssa Williams (43rd) and Sophia Boner (61st).
