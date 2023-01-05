TODAY

PREP WRESTLING

DeKalb and Eastside at New Haven’s Bill Kerbel Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Central Noble at Dechant Goshen Invitational, 9 a.m.

Churubusco, Lakeland and Westview at East Noble Invitational, 9 a.m.

Fremont at West Noble Super Duals, 9 a.m.

IHSWCA Team State Duals: Garrett in Class 2A at Jay County, 9 a.m.; Prairie Heights in Class 1A at Franklin Community, 9 a.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

DeKalb, Eastside and East Noble at Huntington North Invitational, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY

ACHA D2, Trine vs. North Carolina State at Lindenwood (Mo.) Showcase, 12:30 p.m.

Trine at Finlandia (Mich.), 4 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fremont at Angola, 1 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Elkhart Christian, 6 p.m. (varsity only)

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

DeKalb at New Haven, 6 p.m.

West Noble at Eastside, 6 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Whitko, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women, Saint Mary’s at Trine, 3 p.m.

Men, Trine at Albion, 4:30 p.m.

MONDAY

PREP SWIMMING

Angola at Homestead, 6 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

Northrop at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.