TODAY
PREP WRESTLING
DeKalb and Eastside at New Haven’s Bill Kerbel Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Central Noble at Dechant Goshen Invitational, 9 a.m.
Churubusco, Lakeland and Westview at East Noble Invitational, 9 a.m.
Fremont at West Noble Super Duals, 9 a.m.
IHSWCA Team State Duals: Garrett in Class 2A at Jay County, 9 a.m.; Prairie Heights in Class 1A at Franklin Community, 9 a.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
DeKalb, Eastside and East Noble at Huntington North Invitational, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY
ACHA D2, Trine vs. North Carolina State at Lindenwood (Mo.) Showcase, 12:30 p.m.
Trine at Finlandia (Mich.), 4 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fremont at Angola, 1 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Elkhart Christian, 6 p.m. (varsity only)
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
DeKalb at New Haven, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Whitko, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Saint Mary’s at Trine, 3 p.m.
Men, Trine at Albion, 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY
PREP SWIMMING
Angola at Homestead, 6 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Northrop at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
