Rest is not only important for your body but it’s also important for brain and emotional health.
Sleep.org says getting good rest and relaxing your muscles and brain can help restore a sense of calm during times of exhaustion, illness or overexertion.
Benefits of sleep
Sleep.org says our brains are dependent on quality sleep, which helps remove toxins that accumulate during the day. Without sleep, our bodies can’t recover or recharge.
Getting good quality sleep has a positive effect on your brain, emotions and body. Getting good sleep helps your body’s immune system and can help protect your body from disease. Sleep can have a direct effect on how you feel during the day. If you aren’t sleeping well at night, you won’t be able to tackle the day effectively.
Sleep.org says deprivation is linked to lower immunity and increases inflammation, which makes us more susceptible to depression, anxiety and other mental illnesses. Sleep also effects your weight and heart health. Getting enough sleep helps your body regulate appetite and burn more calories.
Getting more sleep
If you aren’t getting good sleep during the night on a regular basis, there are tips and tricks you can try to get you feeling sleepy quicker and sleeping longer.
Sleep.org shares the following tips on how you can get more sleep during the night.
• Avoid using phones, computers or other devices right before you go to bed.
• Adopt a relaxing pre-sleep ritual to help get your mind and body ready for sleep.
• Exercising during the day will help you feel more tired at night.
• Avoid caffeine or tobacco products before bed.
• Nap less during the day; it can have a direct effect on your sleep schedule.
Get more rest
Resting during the day can be as beneficial as getting good quality sleep. Adopt a rest routine to help you find a consistent way to feel more sleepy.
Sleep.org says listening to music, reading or taking a relaxing bath will help you sleep better.
Getting away from your stressful work during the day is also beneficial for you. When work becomes overwhelming, take a few minutes to go for a walk or listen to music away from your desk.
Sleep is so important for all aspects of your health. It’s important to prioritize it and make sure you get the sleep you need to get.
