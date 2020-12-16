Impact Institute Outstanding Students 1st Semester

Automotive Technology: Jordan Eck, Eastside; Chase Caston, Prairie Heights.

Auto Body Collision and Repair: Steven Beecroft, East Noble

Computer Aided Design: Josh Thompson, Central Noble

Criminal Justice: Halle Hathaway, Garrett; Hannah Martinez, Angola

Interactive Media: Emma Derbyshire, Prairie Heights

Cosmetology: Abbigale DeMeritt, Fremont; Carolee Williams, Churubusco

Construction Trades: Bailey Robison, Prairie Heights

Culinary Arts: Brooke Creager, Garrett

Electrical, Plumbing and HVAC: Roman Beard, Central Noble (Homeschooled)

Marine Service Technology: Leyton Keipper, Prairie Heights

Health Occupations Education: Kendall Close, DeKalb; Rachel Imhof, Central Noble; Alexis Treesh, Prairie Heights

Primary Health Care: Nevaeh Bigelow, Fremont; Madilynn Davis, Central Noble; Mariah Maley, East Noble

Precision Machining: Kylar Brown, Churubusco

Welding: Joey Ratliff, Westview; Blake Kain, Prairie Heights

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.