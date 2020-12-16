Impact Institute Outstanding Students 1st Semester
Automotive Technology: Jordan Eck, Eastside; Chase Caston, Prairie Heights.
Auto Body Collision and Repair: Steven Beecroft, East Noble
Computer Aided Design: Josh Thompson, Central Noble
Criminal Justice: Halle Hathaway, Garrett; Hannah Martinez, Angola
Interactive Media: Emma Derbyshire, Prairie Heights
Cosmetology: Abbigale DeMeritt, Fremont; Carolee Williams, Churubusco
Construction Trades: Bailey Robison, Prairie Heights
Culinary Arts: Brooke Creager, Garrett
Electrical, Plumbing and HVAC: Roman Beard, Central Noble (Homeschooled)
Marine Service Technology: Leyton Keipper, Prairie Heights
Health Occupations Education: Kendall Close, DeKalb; Rachel Imhof, Central Noble; Alexis Treesh, Prairie Heights
Primary Health Care: Nevaeh Bigelow, Fremont; Madilynn Davis, Central Noble; Mariah Maley, East Noble
Precision Machining: Kylar Brown, Churubusco
Welding: Joey Ratliff, Westview; Blake Kain, Prairie Heights
