The menu options at Clifford’s Bar & Grill on Crooked Lake run the gamut from Alaskan fish wing appetizers to grilled salmon entrees, burgers, tenderloins, entree salads and brisket or fish tacos.
But the specials don’t stop there, with their in-house smoked brisket, burnt ends and ribs. You’ll also find those smokehouse meats on their specialty pizzas, or choose the lighter caprese or veggie pizzas.
On Fridays, enjoy all-you-can eat fish or their prime rib special on Saturday night. Sides include Brussel sprouts, and customer favorite barbecued green beans.
A Blue Collar lunch menu has just been added, offering eight entrees options such as fish basket, turkey club, Rueben, or jumbo tenderloin sandwiches for $9 including pub fries and fountain drink.
Owner Brad Clifford opened the eatery the second week of December but a grand opening is in the works for Saturday.
Diners can enjoy corn hole and other games on the patio overlooking Crooked Lake or in the dining room and bar area.
Clifford’s offers 20 flavors of Sugarlands Shine moonshine and a full line of 360 Vodka.
Clifford’s Bar & Grill at 2340 W. Orland Road, Angola is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Phone 260-577-5627.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.