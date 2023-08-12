Fifteen days, 15 states, 6,023 miles on a motorcycle.
For Todd Everetts, it wasn’t just about the journey, it was the chance to remember carefree days spent riding with his father.
More importantly, it was a chance to mourn and grieve.
Earlier this summer, that’s just what he did.
Both mailmen, father and son also shared the enjoyment of riding motorcycles and visiting places they had seen on TV or had longed to see.
Over the years, Lee, Todd’s father, had befriended a lonely man who had never been married, had no children, family and very few friends.
“Dad would just help the guy, help him with groceries, take him to doctor’s appointments,” Everetts explained. “When the guy passed, he willed my father and one other gentleman as the beneficiaries of his house and 20 acres.”
The estate was sold, which enabled Lee Everetts to realize a childhood dream and purchase a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. That led to another passion.
“Dad got involved in prison ministry,” the younger Everetts explained. “I told my wife I needed a motorcycle for Jesus so I could do this with my dad.
“I bought a bike, and dad and I would ride our motorcycles through Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio and Illinois, with an organization that would spread the gospel and share Christ with them.
“Dad and I did that for some years. It was just what we did,” Everetts continued. “If it was a weekend event, we might extend it three or four days and just ride around together.”
Losing his father
Lee Everetts passed away two years ago during COVID.
“It was completely unexpected,” Todd said. “I visited him the night before in the hospital. He had ordered chicken from the cafeteria and he was going to get discharged the day after. He was in great spirits. He was normal. He was getting ready to go home.
“I got a call from my mother at 5 a.m. and she’s hysterical. ‘You need to come get me and take me to the hospital. Something’s wrong with your dad,’” he recalled.
“I ran about 100 mph down the interstate to pick my mother up. I pulled in the driveway and she’s there and she’s crying. She said, ‘Your dad’s already passed.’
“It was completely out of the blue.”
As anyone who has lost a loved one knows, there are countless matters that need to be addressed. Sometimes, it makes the grieving process difficult.
“In those two years, I never really grieved for my dad. I had my moments, but I just stuffed it in. … I never really grieved. I never took the time to really grieve for my dad.
“I had a really hard time when my dad passed,” Everetts said. “I felt like it was my responsibility — and I don’t regret it one bit — to take care of my mother and help her through everything.
“You don’t want to be the paternal head of the household when your dad passes. He’s not there anymore to ask advice.”
Everetts decided to do something that he and his dad had talked about but never accomplished: another motorcycle ride out west.
“I wanted to take this trip, but I couldn’t because of work. People would put in for vacation in front of me, and I could not get it scheduled for two years,” Everetts said. “If I don’t do it, if I don’t force it, it’s not going to happen.
“I told my wife, ‘I’m going this year. I’ve got some money squirreled away. I’m taking this trip.’ When I left, the entire purpose was to go out west where my dad and I had gone about seven years prior.”
Dad wanted to be a cowboy
“Dad wanted to be a cowboy when he was little,” his son explained. “He loved Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Yellowstone National Park; Cody, Wyoming; the Rockies — he loved all of that.
“I thought, ‘I’m going to go out there and I’m going to grieve my dad. I’m going to ride through the places he and I went and I’m going to find emotionally what I’m looking for.’
“When dad and I went, we rode to the Pacific Ocean and circled around back. We said, ‘The next time we go, we’re going to go to the Grand Canyon, we’re going to go the Southwest, we’re going to do this again.’
“There was never another trip. We never made it happen,” Everetts said.
This summer, it finally did.
The first week, Everetts rode through Yellowstone, Jackson Hole, all of the places his father loved to visit, but something was missing.
“While I enjoyed myself, I wasn’t enjoying myself,” he said. “I just felt like a tourist/spectator. ‘I’ve been here before, I’ve seen it.’ It was anti-climatic.
“Once I hit Yellowstone and Jackson Hole, I thought, ‘I’m going to keep retracing the trip my dad and I took and I’m going to go to the Pacific Ocean.’ Then I remembered what our promise to one another was.”
That led Everetts to venture to Yosemite, the Grand Canyon and Lake Tahoe.
“We were going to ride U.S. 50, which Walter Cronkite dubbed ‘The Loneliness Highway in America,’ just a long desert road through Utah,” Everetts said.
“To most anybody else, this will seem like, ‘So what?’ but Dad and I got lost in Idaho on the side of a mountain with no cell service, in bear country, we were starting to run low on gas, and the sun was going down.
“I loved that. I like being in a questionable situation and it’s just me. I’ll figure it out.”
Like father and son did on their shared trip, Everetts had a similar experience on his solo venture.
“I missed a turn. I was supposed to follow 389 south and I missed a fork in the road. I ended up following California 4 west, which goes up and over the Sierras.
“I’m up in the Sierra mountain range, the sun’s going down. There’s nobody around. There’s no campgrounds. It’s getting colder. Elevation is 10,000 feet. I’m not in bear country, but it’s 37 degrees. I don’t know where I’m at. I don’t know what’s in front of me.
“I was up there for over an hour and it clicked. I remembered that moment with dad,” Everetts said. “I started feeling what I was hoping to find and it happened.”
He took stock of his situation, remembering he had extra T-shirts and rain gear. He could crawl under a tree, sleep on the side of the mountain, “and be just fine.
“I ended up finding a place to stay for the night after the sun was down and I was OK,” he said. “I started feeling the excitement of being on a trip again.”
Mourning his father
He and his father had never been to Yosemite. It was there where son could grieve his father.
Todd parked his bike along the road and walked to a nearby river. “I imagined dad being there with me,” Everetts said. “I’m not going to say dad was talking to me, but I imagined having a conversation with him and him saying how great this was.
“That’s when I just broke down. I was in that valley for at least an hour and I just sat by that river and cried my heart out,” he said. “My mind just kept imagining dad there.
“Two years after my dad died, I mourned him in Yosemite Valley.”
The son then rode to the Grand Canyon. Sitting on the side of a cliff, Everetts imagined his father watching him.
“It’s so quiet and peaceful on the side of a mountain,” Everetts said. “I’m not a hiker. I’m not a mountain climber, but I understand why people do it. All you hear is the wind and the birds, and if there’s a river, you hear it, but there’s nothing else.
“It’s God’s soundtrack to life. It’s a feeling we don’t get around here.”
He visited Monument Valley, which sits on the Arizona-Utah border. It’s a place made famous in many Western movies, and was one of John Wayne’s favorite locations.
While there, Everetts traded his motorcycle for a two-hour horseback ride. Located on the Navajo Nation Reservation, “Monument Valley was the most breathtaking to me, even more than the Grand Canyon,” he said.
Following Monument Valley, he went to the Four Corners, where Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah meet and also skirted through Death Valley.
Eventually, it was time to turn for home.
Reflections
The first day of his trip, Everetts rode 811 miles, stopping in Grand Island, Nebraska. While he didn’t calculate the average number of miles per day, he estimates riding 600 miles each of the last two days.
“It was nothing for me to ride 200-300 miles in a day. It’s the way dad and I did it,” he explained. “We’d go see one thing, ‘OK, that’s what we wanted to see. We’d ridden 300-600 miles to get here, let’s go get a hotel.’
“I didn’t keep track of miles, I didn’t keep track of time and I didn’t keep track of the days,” he said of his solo journey.
“Once I knew I was out about a week, then I started to see what day it was. ‘All right, I need to turn around and start heading back east.’
“One of the best feelings in the world is to not know what day or time it is and not care,” Everetts said. “There is a freedom in that … not knowing the day or time and it doesn’t matter.
“I don’t know that I would want to live my entire life like that, but it’s a free feeling. … When you leave things to chance, fun things happen.”
For Everetts, this trip was therapeutic in many ways.
“I saw things that I tell my wife is like a reset button. You don’t have to go on a motorcycle trip to find what you’re looking for.
“People put limitations on themselves and they believe it. We all do it in one way or another. … Anybody can do almost anything, but we stay where we’re comfortable.
“You don’t have to go on a 6,000-mile motorcycle trip to find what you’re looking for,” Everetts said. “There’s always an excuse not to do it. There’s always going to be a reason why this isn’t a good time.
“It’s not going to happen unless you do it.”
