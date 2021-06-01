COLUMBIA CITY — The second installment of the 2021 First Fridays event series will take place on June 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Festivities take place around the Whitley County Courthouse where food, activities and vendors alike are offered.
The event was created as a way to bring the community together and increase activity in the downtown area.
Many downtown businesses will have their doors open. This Friday there are more than 45 vendors registered and will offer a variety of products for attendees.
Food options include One Love, Baby Got S’Mac, Drop it Like It’s Tot, The Sassy Vegan, Wicked Good Cupcakes, Maui Wowi, 4-H Ice Cream, Polski BBQ, The Localvore, Laz’s Cuban Cafe, Tacos Los Gordos, PaPaw’s Italian Ice and Hawkins Famous Fish.
The Elks Lodge will also be open offering fish and chicken strip dinners.
Entertainment for the evening will be Southbound.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their chairs and enjoy the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.