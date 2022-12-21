ANGOLA — Angola High School swimmer Josiah Young has wanted to take his talents to the college level for awhile.
And one of the most important criteria Young was looking for in a college was a Christian foundation.
Young found just that close to home at Bethel University in Mishawaka. On Tuesday of this week, he officially signed a letter of intent to swim at the local Christian institution.
Young participates in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events in high school. He can also do relays. He expects to swim in the 500-, 1,000- and 1,500-meter freestyle events in college.
Young said the longer college events will require more endurance and training — a challenge he’s eager to accept.
Young plans to start his college experience undeclared, but is leaning toward eventually majoring in psychology.
Young said he looked at a few other area Christian schools, but felt like Bethel was the place for him, especially after making a couple of visits and getting to hang out with the team.
“They were really nice,” Young said. “They made me feel like I was already a part of the team.
“It’ll be nice to have a quick drive home,” Young said with a smile. He’ll live on campus.
Young said his high school experience at Angola, both in the classroom and in the pool, has left him ready for the next level.
Angola head coach Brian Miller said Young has been an integral part of the Hornet program.
“Josiah is one of those kids that are all-in,” Miller said. “He loves swimming, and he’s very coachable… he’ll do whatever the team needs. He’s been a real joy to have as part of the program.”
Sarah Weilein has been Young’s coach with the Wavemakers, an Angola-based club team, since Young was in seventh grade.
“He came out, and it’s been fun to watch him develop,” Weilein said. “And it’s always nice to see your swimmers continue on.”
Bethel coach Deb Thompson’s program is a young one, established in 2019. She said she and her staff look for complete all-around people, not just good athletes.
“From the first time Josiah visited, I knew he would be a good fit for our program,” Thompson said. “He’s a great kid, he works hard. He got in the pool with us and held his own.”
