County library hosting special events
AVILLA — The Noble County Public Library in Avilla will host a Creepy Curbside Halloween event Thursday, Oct. 29, from 10-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.
Stop by the library parking lot to get a goodie grab bag. It will include crafts, candy and other treats. Wear a costume and participate in the costume parade, photo ops and story walk.
At the Cromwell branch of the NOble County Public Library, A Monster Mash Goodie Grab will take place Thursday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon and 4-6 p.m. Just drive to the back door of the library and a staff member will hand you a goodie bag. Be sure to wear your costume to be counted among those competing for five grand prizes! Goodie bags will contain crafts, candy and other treats.
The Noble County Public Library in Albion is providing a safe way to enjoy Halloween this year with Harry Potter-themed Halloween Grab and Go Family Fun Kits. Pick up a 2020 Hogwarts Halloween Family Fun Kit on Thursday, Oct. 29. Choose one of two pick-up times: 10 a.m. to noon or 4-6 p.m. and look for the Potter-costumed NCPL staff in the library parking lot. Kits will include a scavenger hunt, Muggle candy, activity pages, Polyjuice Potion slime and much more. Feel free to dress up in your Halloween costume for the ride.
