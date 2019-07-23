Prep Football Pruitt changes mind, commits to Navy
LIGONIER — West Noble senior-to-be Brandon Pruitt announced on Twitter @_b25p_ on Monday night that he committed to the Naval Academy.
Pruitt, a two-way standout at running back and linebacker, had a change of heart. He initially committed to NCAA Football Championship Subdivision program Western Illinois on July 14.
“After some serious conversations with my family and friends I have decided that The Naval Academy is best for my future,” Pruitt wrote on Twitter. “My recruitment 100% over!”
Navy was 3-10 overall, 2-6 in the American Athletic Conference, last season. The Midshipmen were fifth on the American’s West Division.
College Volleyball Trine women earn AVCA Team Academic Award
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team recently received the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Team Academic Award for the 2018-19 academic year.
Teams must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.30 during this past school year to receive the award.
All nine Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association teams received the AVCA Team Academic Award. A national record of 977 programs were honored across all interscholastic and intercollegiate competition levels.
College Golf Trine men receive GCAA Academic Award
Trine University’s men’s golf team received the Golf Coaches Association of America’s Outstanding Team Academic award for the 2018-19 academic year last week.
To be eligible for the award, a college or university must submit grade point averages for each player on their official squad list for the academic year and have achieved a minimum of a 3.0 GPA.
