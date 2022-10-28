For Erlinda Inniss, the middle is where she’s used to operating.
As a medium and operator of a spiritual wellness business, she’s in the middle, the conduit helping people to connect to their best selves.
But, for a moment, it’s time for Inniss to step out in front as one of KPC Media’s Influential Women of Northeast Indiana.
Inniss is connected to the metaphysical, but has also worked over her life to ground herself in her community and the people who live there, helping them along in life’s journey.
Her journey started in youth, when she started working as a medium, a person who helps connect the living with those who have passed on. She started young and took her gifts worldwide, working with people to reach loved ones on the other side. She’s also worked as life coach and spiritual adviser for individuals over the years, helping people step into the best version of themselves, she said.
“It runs in my family. I did it since I was 13. I traveled and things like that for quite some time,” she said. “Mediumship is basically connecting with those who have passed on. Like I said I traveled and did that worldwide for some time. That’s what most people know me for.”
Then came 2020 and Inniss and her family found themselves in Angola, while she was looking to take a next step.
That next step was taking the plunge and opening her own store, Willow Tree Shoppes, a spiritual wellness center and metaphysical shop.
“I really came to Angola because I guess I was more guided to do so. So we came here, just kind of had a friend who had a house her and wanted to rent it out,” Inniss said. “A lot of people say it was a really bad year but 2020 was a really good year for us with opening, everything was great.”
Taking that next step was an opportunity to step out and take the lead herself,
“Before I started doing what I’m doing, I was in a very man-led industry beforehand, so that was a really difficult one for me because it was always ‘Do this job wonderfully and perfectly and I want you to meet my expectations’ but I was always doing phenomenal but doing it for somebody else,” she said.
Through Willow Tree Shoppes, Inniss connected into the community, hosting an Angel Tree for Christmas and gathering presents for 150 families and contributing in other ways.
Her time in Angola suffered a turn, however, as her family became targets of some local harrassment, including a vandalism incident in which racist graffiti was spray-painted inside her shop.
Willow Tree Shoppes in Angola was shuttered, but Inniss decided to take another leap and rented space in the Glenbrook Mall in Fort Wayne, reopening the shop Oct. 1 in the second-floor corner near the food court and elevator that used to rent partial spaces to small vendors.
The new location includes all of her product offerings, including a crystal salt room as a wellness treatment where people can also relax, re-center and re-align their mood.
“We’re looking to make the best of the situation and look at it as a blessing in disguise,” Inniss said of the move to Fort Wayne.
As a female medium and business owner, Inniss said stepping out can sometime be daunting and that women often can face pressure when trying to make something of their own. A married mom with two kids, Inniss has been there herself.
It’s also tempting to shy away from seizing the opportunity by excusing yourself because you’re too busy or stereotypes of what women need to do for their families.
But confidence is key and believing that you deserve the things you want is a powerful first step toward growing as a person.
“I really would say just believe in yourself no matter what is thrown at you, if you just believe that you deserve it and you can do it, things will line up to do so. I may have a different approach to that with more of a universe spiritual outlook to that and following my gut and my intuition,” Inniss said. “If there’s a problem or a struggle, that means there is growth there. It’s never easy. I always look for which route has more growth, I think as I’ve followed that, I wouldn’t have even stepped into myself, so to say.”
Being named an influential woman in the region has been an honor and Inniss hopes to continue helping and inspiring people to find their best selves and advance on their own journeys, too.
“I’m honored and really grateful and I show a lot of gratitude to whoever did that. I was truly shocked when I got the call and it means a lot and it did help me come out of dark space that I usually don’t get into,” she said. “It does make a difference.”
