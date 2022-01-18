TODAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Canterbury at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Woodlan, 6 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Northrop, Eastside’s Brielle Carter at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.
Wayne and FW South Side at Angola, 6:30 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Columbia City at Garrett, 6:30 p.m.
East Noble at Plymouth, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Men, Alma at Trine, 7:30 p.m.
Women, Trine at Albion, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Men, Trine at Lawrence Tech (Mich.), 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP SWIMMING
Angola at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Columbia City, Eastside at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Lakewood Park at Clinton Christian, 6 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
East Noble at Huntington North, 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.