TODAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Canterbury at Churubusco, 6 p.m.

Fremont at Woodlan, 6 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

Northrop, Eastside’s Brielle Carter at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.

Wayne and FW South Side at Angola, 6:30 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

Columbia City at Garrett, 6:30 p.m.

East Noble at Plymouth, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men, Alma at Trine, 7:30 p.m.

Women, Trine at Albion, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Men, Trine at Lawrence Tech (Mich.), 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

PREP SWIMMING

Angola at East Noble, 6 p.m.

Columbia City, Eastside at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Lakewood Park at Clinton Christian, 6 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

East Noble at Huntington North, 6:30 p.m.

