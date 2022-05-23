LAFAYETTE — St. John Lutheran School fifth-grader Danica Sattison won a state championship in the Indiana Middle School Bowling State Finals Saturday at Mike Aulby’s Arrowhead Bowl.
Sattison won the fifth-grade girls division state title with a a four-game series total of 635. She finished 27 pins ahead of runner-up Josephina Clasen from Willowcreek Middle School in northwest Indiana.
Sattison rolled games of 159, 163, 162 and 151.
There were two DeKalb Middle School bowlers in the eighth-grade boys division. Ray Chalfin was seventh out of 15 boys with a 688 series and Hayden Dibble was 12th with a 593 series. Chalfin bowled games of 177, 192, 141 and 178. Dibble had games of 152, 144, 160 and 137.
Also in the eighth-grade boys division was area home-schooled student Lincoln Carlin, whose home bowling alley is Garrett Bowl. He placed 10th with a 669 series, rolling games of 162, 169, 180 and 158.
St. John Lutheran’s Brody Workman was 11th out of 18 bowlers in the sixth-grade boys division with a 614 series. He had games of 192, 162, 159 and 101.
Eastside Junior High’s Chase Tornblom was 12th out of 14 bowlers in the seventh-grade boys division with a 561 series. He rolled games of 110, 145, 158 and 148.
Elizabeth Silcox from Fort Wayne’s Maple Creek Middle School finished fourth out of seven participants in the seventh-grade girls division with a 614 series. She bowled games of 151, 134, 173 and 156. Her home alley in Auburn Bowl.
Awards were given to the top four placers in each grade and gender group.
State champions, including Sattison, each won a $100 scholarship.
