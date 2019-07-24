Idle restriction on West Lakes
ROME CITY — Due to declining water levels, the DNR has modified the “No Motorized Watercraft” restriction on the West Lakes Chain in Noble County to an idle speed restriction.
The West Lakes Chain consists of Waldron, Steinbarger, Tamarack and Jones lakes.
An idle speed restriction is put into effect when surface water conditions are likely to enter dwelling structures as a result of wake.
LaGrange, Albion FDs get grants
INDIANAPOLIS — Rural and volunteer fire departments from 46 counties have been awarded more than $297,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants.
The grants, announced by DNR director Cameron Clark, are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
Grants may be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. As in past years, the Wildland Fire category was highlighted. The awarded grants range from $1,500 to $5,000 and were given to 71 departments.
LaGrange Volunteer Fire Department received $5,000 for radios, while Albion Volunteer Fire Department got $5,000 for safety gear.
