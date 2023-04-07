Prep Softball
Cougars sweep Bluffton
BLUFFTON — Central Noble swept a doubleheader from Bluffton Saturday, 12-1 and 9-6.
In game one, freshman Grace Swank was the winning pitcher for the Cougars, allowing two hits and striking out nine. She also was big with the bat with a home run, a double and four runs batted in.
Kensy Kimmel also had two hits for Central Noble.
In game two, the Cougars rallied from a 6-3 deficit after five innings, scoring four runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Kimmel singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth.
Kennedy Vice, Nevaeh Schoup and Abby Hile had multiple hits for CN (4-0). Swank was the winning pitcher in relief with seven strikeouts.
In other area action Saturday, Angola opened the season with a 2-0 loss at Huntington North.
Prep Baseball
Hornets swept by South Bend Adams
SOUTH BEND — Angola lost to South Bend Adams 8-2 and 7-6 on Saturday.
In game one, Jack Archbold and Landon Leach each had two hits for the Hornets (0-3 before Monday). Leach drove in two runs and Archbold scored a run.
In game two, Angola's comeback from an early 7-0 deficit fell short. It scored all six of its runs in the final three innings.
Payton Fulton and Ethan Walters each had two hits for the Hornets. Fulton had a double and two RBIs, and was also the starting and losing pitcher. Walters scored twice.
Westview loses 2 to Cavemen
MISHAWAKA — Westview lost to Mishawaka 8-1 and 6-1 in a non-conference doubleheader Saturday.
Braden Kauffman scored both Warrior runs in the twin bill. He hit a solo home run in the first game.
Jaxon Engle had two hits for Westview in the second game.
Max Engle started for the Warriors in the opener and took the loss. He allowed one earned run and four hits over three innings and struck out five.
Micah Miller was the starting and losing pitcher in the second game for the Warriors. He struck out five in five innings, and only one of the six runs he allowed were earned.
Prep Boys Golf
Garrett opens at Rochester
ROCHESTER — Garrett started its season in the Rochester Invitational Saturday and placed 11th with 419.
Guerin Catholic's junior varsity team won the tournament with 336. Huntington North and Culver Academies tied for second with 337.
College Baseball
Thunder drop pair at Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo took a doubleheader over Trine Saturday afternoon to wrap up a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association series win over the Thunder.
The Hornets won the first game 14-3, and followed that by taking Game 2, 14-4. Both games were shortened to seven innings due to the 10-run rule.
In the first game, the Hornets broke it open with six runs in the third, one in the fourth, and six more in the fifth.
Trine got its only runs in the top of the ninth. The Thunder committed four errors.
Cam Nagel started pitching and took the loss to drop to 3-3. Cory Erbskorn and Daniel Rumberger each had a pair of hits for Trine. Erbskorn also drew two walks and drove in a run.
In Game 2, Kade Keele took the loss to drop to 0-3. The Thunder found themselves in an early 8-2 hole after two innings.
Thunder designated hitter Brody Bond was 2-for-4, the only Trine hitter with more than one hit.
Men’s Lacrosse
Thunder out on good foot in MIAA opener
ALMA, Mich. — Trine got the 2023 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association slate off on a winning note Saturday afternoon with a 15-7 win at Alma.
The Thunder (9-0, 1-0 MIAA) led just 6-4 at halftime, then pulled away in the second half.
Andrew Douglas led the Thunder with six goals. Charlie Anderson and Peter Piccillo added three each.
The Thunder outshot the Scots 51-38. Nick DiPaolo recorded 12 saves in goal for Trine.
Trine returns to the field Wednesday at home against Calvin, starting at 7 p.m.
Thunder women fall to Calvin in MIAA opener
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine's women's lacrosse team dropped a close one on the road at Calvin Saturday afternoon, falling to the Knights, 11-9 in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association opener.
Danielle Gargiulo and Calista Richmond had three goals each for the Thunder (3-3, 0-1 MIAA). Brooke Hoag added two.
Maddie Kasten recorded 13 saves in goal for Trine.
The Thunder continue MIAA play Tuesday at Hope. Faceoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. in Holland, Michigan.
College Golf
Thunder women runners-up at Hope Invitational
SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Trine finished second by a single stroke behind first-place Calvin on Saturday’s final day of the Hope Invitational at Clearbrook Golf Club.
The Knights won the event, 686-687. Trine entered the day seven strokes behind the Knights. The host Flying Dutch ended up third with 690.
Grace Dubek shot an 82 on Saturday for a two-day total of 167 (85-82), which good for second place overall.
Maire Sullivan turned in the best scorecard of the day on Saturday with an 80. She recorded a two-day total of 168 (88-80). Reagan Guthrie was tied for 11th at with 176 (91-85).
Caley Ruff finished 13th for Trine with 177 (87-90), and Bailey Bravata shot 181 (92-89).
Thunder individual Caroline Boyd had 185 (93-92).
Trine men 12th at Illinois Wesleyan Invite
NORMAL, Ill. — Trine's men's golf team finished tied for 12th on the second day of the Illinois Wesleyan Invitational Saturday as action shifted to Weibring Golf Course.
Charlie Erickson had the best round of the day for the Thunder, shooting a 1-over par 72 with four birdies to finish in a tie for 28th. Erickson had a two-day scorecard of 151 (79-72). Mark Civanich finished tied for 39th with 152 (75-77).
Trine also had 156 (77-79) from Carter Schnipke, 157 (77-80) from Carter Rang and 158 (78-80) from Mitch Lowney.
Kyler Rod competed as an individual and shot 161 (78-83).
College Triathlon
Trine women receive awards
TEMPE, Ariz. — Trine University's women's triathlon team recently received awards from the College Triathlon Coaches Association.
Based on their individual performances in the NCAA Division III Women's Collegiate Triathlon Championships in Tempe in November, seven Thunder triathletes received CTCA All-American honors.
Amira Faulkner was named a First Team All-American. The senior was individual runner-up for her second straight year and led Trine to a second-place team finish at nationals.
Grace Huisman, Alexandria Smith and Fremont's Katie Berlew were named Second Team All-Americans. Samantha Weaver, Rebecca Schaffner and Summer South were honorably mentioned. All seven of those Trine triathletes finished inside the top 20 of the national meet.
The Thunder were picked as a Scholar All-American team by the CTCA with a collective grade point average of 3.2.
Faulkner, Huisman, Smith, Berlew and Schaffner were named CTCA Scholar All-Americans. To be named a CTCA Scholar All-American, student-athletes must have a 3.5 GPA or higher and finish inside the top 20 at nationals.
College Basketball
Trine women finish in final national polls
Trine University's women's basketball team finished in a couple of final national polls for the 2022-23 season.
The Thunder were 14th in the final D3hoops.com poll and 15th in the final Women's Basketball Coaches Association poll for NCAA Division III.
Coach Andy Rang's Trine team finished 23-7 and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III Tournament with wins over Washington University-St. Louis in the first round and Loras (Iowa) in round two. The Thunder shared the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season championship with Hope.
