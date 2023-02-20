TODAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Heritage at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Angola at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Westview, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Woodlan, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Goshen, 6 p.m.
LaPorte La Lumiere Blue at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Adams Central at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Angola at Coldwater (Mich.), 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Men, Mount St. Joseph (Ohio) at Trine, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine at North Central (Ill.), 8 p.m.
