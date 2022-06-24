RUNNING
Angola Monument City Classic 10K run, 8 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Westview’s Alexys Antal and Eastside’s Faith McClain in Softball Coaches Association of Indiana All-Star Classic at Indiana University, Bloomington, North vs. South (DH), 10:15 a.m.
PREP BASEBALL
East Noble’s Brayden Risedorph and Eastside’s Owen Willard in Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association North-South All-Star Series at Indiana Wesleyan University, Marion (DH), noon
AUTO RACING
Angola Motorsport Speedway, 7 p.m.
