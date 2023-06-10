ANGOLA — Ruth L. Petre, 80, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of June 7, 2023, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Jan. 17, 1943, in Angola, Indiana, to Gerald and Fernie (Barlett) Caywood. Ruth graduated from Orland High School, Orland, Indiana.
She married the love of her life, Martin K. Petre, on June 4, 1967.
Ruth was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and enjoyed taking care of her family. Later in life, she worked at McDonald’s in the maintenance department for many years.
Ruth was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Angola, Indiana.
Surviving are her loving husband of 56 years, Martin K. Petre, of Angola, Indiana; her son, Kevin (Dawn) Petre, of Angola, Indiana; her two beloved grandchildren, Dylan Petre and Ayreal Lanman; and her nine beloved great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Wanda Orewiler.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-5 p.m., on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1508 Williams St., Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com .
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
