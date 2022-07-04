Have you ever heard a Hoosier complain about roads?
Of course you have! It’s an Indiana pastime to whine about potholes and construction and the generally shoddiness of roadways. The only thing Hoosiers (myself included) like to complain about more is Indiana’s schizophrenic weather, where you can go from 25 and snowing on Monday to 95 and sunny by Saturday.
Roads are a tall order to maintain in a climate that’s both wet and wintry like Indiana, and, as a rural state, we have a lot of them because you’re going to have to drive if and when you want to go anywhere to do anything.
Everyone wants nice, smooth roads to drive on, right?
So why, why, why would you want to rob the main source of funding for those road repairs?
Two weeks ago, President Joe Biden announced a three-month federal gas tax holiday, shaving the 18-cents-per-gallon tax off regular unleaded.
Indiana Democrats have been clamoring for Indiana to do the same with its gas tax in response to gas prices that crested $5 per gallon (but have dropped slightly under that lately).
These are terrible policy decisions.
Also, let’s take moment to appreciate the weird flip in which Democrats are calling for a tax cut, even only temporarily, while Republicans aren’t.
(Then again, there is probably a political angle here, too, with the GOP likely happy to keep prices as high as possible so they can keep up constant blame-game on Biden ahead of November midterms. “The pain at the pump is the point” line they use about electric vehicles probably rings true for their political aspirations, too, let’s not be so naive as to discount that.)
Anyhow, for those of you who may not be savvy in the world of taxation, gas taxes are the primary revenue source both nationally and in the state that pays for road work.
As we’ve discussed in past columns, citizens pay a lot of different types of taxes but those taxes are generally segregated into different buckets for different specific uses. For example, property and income taxes go toward the general fund, which can be used for most expenses, but something like the local public safety income tax can only be used for public safety expenses.
Gas taxes are the latter. They’re not paying to run the clerk’s office or fund probation or going toward parks. Those dollars are earmarked for road maintenance and the people who are tasked with doing it. Likewise, local and state governments aren’t using your property tax dollars for roads, so there’s no sharing bucket to bucket.
Indiana and counties can also generate revenue from vehicle registrations, but in a place like DeKalb County that doesn’t have those local taxes (they should really consider it, though), their road budget is totally reliant on gasoline taxes.
So, common sense might tell you that if you suddenly shut off the gas tax, the revenue stream you’re generating for road work will drop to $0.
Anyone who likes driving on good roads, and anyone who is of the opinion that Indiana has garbage roads as it is, should recognize that would be a terrible idea.
“We struggle to keep up with road work as it is so let’s collect less money!”
Sure, it might save you a couple bucks at the pump now, but what’s the cost you’re going to pay a year from now, or two years from now as the state recovers from shorting its road maintenance budget?
Arguably, the gas tax hike and vehicle registration hike the Indiana General Assembly passed in 2017 — with no Democratic support in the House and little support in the Senate — will go down as one of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s biggest tangible achievements in office.
While Indiana has slipped further behind its peers in other categories from the slash-and-burn legislative style of the supermajority in recent years (educational attainment, anyone?), Holcomb’s Next Level Roads program has been a success.
Chief among the impact the 2017 gas hike had was the Community Crossings program that was created in the wake of the increased revenue. That grant program has given the opportunity for counties and cities and towns to receive up to an extra $1 million per year every year toward road work, with small rural communities like ours able to get that money as a 75% grant for just 25% match.
Community Crossings has unleashed even small communities’ abilities to take on more road repairs and projects they otherwise would never be able to afford.
Suspend the gas tax and you’re going to cripple that funding source, the same way Indiana had to pause Community Crossings during 2020 when gas tax revenue tanked (pun intended) during the stay-at-home time when no one was driving.
The Indiana Department of Transportation generally schedules its funding on a five-year timetable. Kick the road revenue stream in the gut, though, and what kind of impact is that going to have on their maintenance of interstates and state highways and on the funding they chip in toward 80/20 grant projects to help counties and communities tackle larger projects?
Obviously, it’s going to mess it up.
Yeah, gas prices are high. Can’t argue there.
But robbing long-term road funding to save a couple bucks at the pump short-term is not the way.
