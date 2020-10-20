The title of one of KPC Media Group's Influential Women of Northeast Indiana was incorrectly listed in a story about the upcoming webinar event today.
Jordi Disler is president of Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
The event takes place virtually today, with two sessions, one from 11 a.m. to noon and a second noon to 1 p.m.
Registration for the webinar is free and can be done at online at https://bit.ly/35i5CgC.
