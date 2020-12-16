ALBION —The Noble County Pork Producers Association is well-known for their tasty menu at the Noble County Community Fair. Like many organizations and events this year, the Pork Producers were affected by the outbreak of COVID-19.
Due to fewer volunteers in 2020 and continued COVID-19 concerns, the Pork Producers have decided to cancel its annual appreciation dinner, typically held in January. The group extends its appreciation to the individuals and organizations who work the stand faithfully each year. The Pork Producers are grateful to be part of a community which supports one another.
The group’s main fundraising event is fair week, where pork burgers and pies from the Pork Producer stand are an integral part of the fair experience for many.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, the stand offered limited menu items for take-out only in 2020. Another event the Pork Producers use to raise funds is grilling pork burgers for the Noble REMC annual meeting, which was canceled this year.
The purpose of the Noble County Pork Producer Association is to promote pork and the pork industry locally. They do this through donating pork and pork products to community, 4-H and other non-profit groups for their fundraisers and events. In addition, scholarships are given to local students planning to attend college.
The Pork Producers gave out six scholarships in 2020. Recipients were Dakota Riecke, Samantha Richards, Shae Foster, Austin Liepe, Rachael Rogers, and Maddison Bryan.
Despite the limitations of 2020, the association is offering scholarships to students again in 2021. Applications can be found at local high school guidance offices or the Noble County Extension Office.
