KENDALLVILLE — The Leo football team finally found its match Friday, losing its first game of the season at East Noble. The Knights walked away with a 35-7 win to remain the only undefeated team left in the Northeast 8 Conference.
East Noble put up 21 points in the second quarter alone, starting with a 5-yard touchdown run by Justin Marcellus. The Lions’ Kaeden Miller responded with a 99-yard kick return for the Lions’ first touchdown of the night, before Leo gave up 14 straight points on a 16-yard touchdown run by East Noble quarterback Bailey Parker followed by a 9-yard catch in the end zone by Gage Ernsberger. Ernsberger grabbed two more touchdown receptions in the second half to seal the win.
Leo’s Jackson Barbour completed nine of his 16 passes Friday, collecting 115 yards in the air while also throwing a pair of interceptions. The Lions’ runners were led by Owen Lantz and Mason Sheron, who were each limited to 18 yards on the night. Gavin James led the team’s receivers with 47 yards on four catches.
Parker threw for 183 yards, connecting with 14 of his 20 targets, and adding 139 rushing yards on 15 carries for East Noble. Hayden Jones led the Knights’ receiver corps with 110 yards on six receptions.
Michael O’brien, Peyton Wall and GT Baker each recorded a team-high five solo tackles for Leo. Mason Sheron, Baker and Luke McMullin each had a tackle for a loss.
The Lions will return home Friday to host Bellmont. The Braves have yet to win a game this season. They are coming off their fifth straight loss, falling to Huntington North 56-13 on Friday. Three of the team’s losses so far have been shutouts.
