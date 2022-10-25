AUBURN —Nila Jean Funk, 82, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Nov. 1, 1939, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Chalmer and Alice Louise (Wertman) Cool. They have both passed on.
For many years, she was a receptionist for the Auburn Foundry. Later, she became a homemaker. She loved her family, was an avid world traveler — especially loved Hawaii, New York City, various parts of Europe, and Hong Kong. She was a writer and had a zest for research. Her hobbies were gardening and crossword puzzles.
She married Robert L. Funk on July 12, 1969, in Auburn, Indiana, and he died in December 1996.
She is survived by a son, Jeff Funk, of Auburn; a son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Michele (Hand) Funk, of Middlebury; four grandchildren, Tristan Funk, of Garrett, Caleb Funk, in the Air Force, Nash and Olivia Funk, of Middlebury; two step-grandchildren, Tyler and Rachel Humbarger, of Middlebury; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Irene Cool, who died in infancy; and a beloved brother, Kenneth Cool, of Auburn.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, from 1-3 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral Services will be held immediately following the visitation at 3 p.m., at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements in Indiana have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.