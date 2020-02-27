Researchers use drone for field work

Members of the Garrett High School Salty Surveyors extra-curricular team conduct research outside of the class with the help of an industrial drone purchased through community grants, including the G-K-B Education Foundation.

 SUE CARPENTER

Enrollment: 1,776

Website: gkb.k12.in.us

District: Keyser and Butler townships.

Superintendent: Tonya Weaver.

Board Members: Wayne Funk, Tamara Best, Danny Weimer, Larry Getts Jr. and Jerry Weller.

Extracurriculars: Sports, music, numerous clubs and activities.

Contact

J.E. Ober Elementary School (K-4)

Phone: 357-5112

Address: 801 E. Houston St., Garrett.

Principal: Kristi Surfus.

Garrett Middle School (5-8)

Phone: 357-5745

Address: 801 E. Houston St., Garrett.

Principal: Lucas Fielden.

Garrett High School (9-12)

Phone: 357-4114

Address: 801 E. Houston St., Garrett.

Principal: Matt Smith.

