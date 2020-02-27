Enrollment: 1,776
Website: gkb.k12.in.us
District: Keyser and Butler townships.
Superintendent: Tonya Weaver.
Board Members: Wayne Funk, Tamara Best, Danny Weimer, Larry Getts Jr. and Jerry Weller.
Extracurriculars: Sports, music, numerous clubs and activities.
Contact
J.E. Ober Elementary School (K-4)
Phone: 357-5112
Address: 801 E. Houston St., Garrett.
Principal: Kristi Surfus.
Garrett Middle School (5-8)
Phone: 357-5745
Address: 801 E. Houston St., Garrett.
Principal: Lucas Fielden.
Garrett High School (9-12)
Phone: 357-4114
Address: 801 E. Houston St., Garrett.
Principal: Matt Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.