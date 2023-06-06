MARSHALL, Texas — File this one under “the one that got away.”
The No. 3-seeded Trine University softball team was four outs away from locking down a 2-1 win over No. 1 Salisbury in Game 1 of the NCAA Division III softball finals at East Texas Baptist University Tuesday afternoon.
But the Sea Gulls rallied to tie it in the bottom of the sixth and then got a 2-run walk-off homer from Abby Mace to win it 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh.
Trine fell to 44-6 with the loss. Salisbury improved to 49-4.
Salisbury got out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Trine came back to tie it in the top of the fourth when Karley Trine plated Emma Lee with a single.
The Thunder took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth when Amanda Prather drove in Lee with a sacrifice fly. Lee was 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored to provide the bulk of the Thunder offense.
Trine loaded the bases in both the sixth and seventh innings but was able to push across just the one run in the sixth.
Trine coach Donnie Danklefsen said it was an evenly matched game.
“They got the big hit, and we didn’t,” Danklefsen said. “That’s how it goes sometimes.”
Salisbury wanted no part of pitching to Trine freshman power hitter Debbie Hill, who walked three times on the afternoon.
The Thunder now find themselves back in the spot they’ve been in since the second day of the tournament. facing elimination with little or no room for error.
“The kids are resilient,” Danklefsen added. “They have to step up.”
Game 2 is scheduled for a noon first pitch today. If the Thunder can win and even the series, Game 3 would take place about 30 minutes after the end of Game 2.
