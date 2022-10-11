TODAY
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Class 1A Regional Semifinal, Bethany Christian at Westview, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Women, Kalamazoo at Trine, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Hope at Trine, 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Sectional first-round matches
Class 4A Snider Sectional
Fort Wayne North Side vs. DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Snider vs. Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A NorthWood Sectional
West Noble vs. Wawasee, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Leo Sectional
Garrett vs. Leo, 6 p.m.
Concordia vs. Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Prairie Heights Sectional
Eastside vs. Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Fremont vs. Westview, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A Bethany Christian Sectional
Bethany Christian vs. Blackhawk Christian, 6 p.m.
Elkhart Christian vs. Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.
