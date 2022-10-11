TODAY

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Class 1A Regional Semifinal, Bethany Christian at Westview, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Women, Kalamazoo at Trine, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Hope at Trine, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Sectional first-round matches

Class 4A Snider Sectional

Fort Wayne North Side vs. DeKalb, 6 p.m.

Snider vs. Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A NorthWood Sectional

West Noble vs. Wawasee, 6 p.m.

Class 3A Leo Sectional

Garrett vs. Leo, 6 p.m.

Concordia vs. Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A Prairie Heights Sectional

Eastside vs. Central Noble, 6 p.m.

Fremont vs. Westview, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A Bethany Christian Sectional

Bethany Christian vs. Blackhawk Christian, 6 p.m.

Elkhart Christian vs. Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

