INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Barn Foundation recently awarded three 2019 Mauri Williamson Barn Preservation Grants. '
Selecting three recipients out of the many applications received proved difficult, as preserving every barn is part of the foundation’s mission, a news release said.
“This is our whole mission, to save Indiana barns, and to see so many people apply for our help is bittersweet,” said Kent Yeager, president of Indiana Barn Foundation. ”We’re happy people are hearing about our grant program, but it just shows how many historic barns are in need of repair.”
The final barns selected receive grant money to start the rehabilitation process. Anna Chambliss received a $2,500 grant to repair her family's barn in Scottsburg. Jessica House received a $1,500 grant for her barn in Economy. Brian Carlson received $1,000 to repair his barn in Chesterton.
The Chambliss' families barn was constructed around 1936 and was used to cure and store tobacco. The Midwestern-style barn has started to be restored with new flooring, siding and foundation. The grant money will go toward replacing the failing roof to return back to many more years of service.
House returned to her grandfather's farm to restore it and make it her own home. On 7.5 acres, the land includes a 19th-century, two-story farmhouse and a three-story bank barn. With renovations in the process, the next step includes renovating the English-style bank barn, which originally was used as a milk house. The grant money will go toward the main entry that is rotted away and the other areas that need attention.
Carlson's barn in Chesterton is a part of the infrastructure of the Ledgemere Farm. The barn, constructed in 1916, is comprised of a large hayloft under a gambrel roof. The grant money will go toward weather- and animal-proofing by replacing two windows, a large door, two entry doors and siding.
More information about the grant program and the mission of the Indiana Barn Foundation is online at indianabarns.org.
