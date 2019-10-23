Mark your calendars for Oct. 31, when the Windsbacher Knabenchor (Boys Choir) of Germany will be giving a joint performance with the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir at Concordia Theological Seminary’s Kramer Chapel. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
The choir from Germany will include 50 boys, ages 12-19. Their travels Oct. 24- Nov. 3 will include stops in Sheboygan, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Valparaiso, Chicago and Fort Wayne. They will travel to Fort Wayne from Indianapolis on Oct. 31, have lunch in the downtown area, then give a small performance and discussion on life at the Windsbach school for the students at St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
From there, the Knabenchor will rehearse at Kramer Chapel, and then give their concert with the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir Youth Chorale. The singers are expected to perform from the front of the chapel, so audience members can see them.
Fort Wayne Children’s Choir (FWCC) executive artistic director Jonathan Busarow is coordinating the housing of the German choir. The boys will be staying with host families from the FWCC. They will leave the Summit City on Nov. 1.
According to Kevin Hildebrand, kantor (director of music) at Concordia Theological Seminary Fort Wayne, the seminary has a unique attachment to the Windsbach choir. “One of our seminary students was a teacher at (the Windsbach School),” he explained.
This student, after he completed his undergraduate program, spent a year teaching English at the Windsbach school. Then, he came to the seminary in Fort Wayne and began his theological studies.
The school at Windsbach, Germany, is a relative newcomer to the singing scene. In 1946, Hans Thamm organized the choir. What began with concerts in nearby venues expanded to becoming a touring group, reaching national and international audiences after the installation of Karl-Friedrich Beringer as director in 1978.
Now, under the leadership of its third conductor, Martin Lehmann, the group tours the world, giving performances of sacred works by such composers as Bach, Mozart, Handel, Mendelssohn Bartholdy, and Brahms. They also like to include regional music, and some modern pieces. At the Fort Wayne concert, they will include some of the best German folk songs, too.
Students who are part of the Windsbacher Knabenchor attend a boarding school, where they receive an academic as well as musical education. The choir and school has students ages 9-19, although on their tour of the American Midwest, they will not be including the youngest pupils. Over 1,500 young men have attended the Windsbach school, and its current enrollment includes about 120 young voices.
