25 years ago
• Arriving in grand style was the Kiddie King and Queen float representing the theme of this year’s Wolcottville Appreciation Days festival, “The Year of the Child.” Wearing crowns and riding on the float were King Ben Gulley, Queen Brooke Upton, runners-up Luke Kaiser and Haley Napier. The downtown parade highlighted the festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.