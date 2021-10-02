ANGOLA — Trine University’s football team opened Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play with a 36-20 victory on homecoming over Adrian Saturday afternoon at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
Xaine Kirby came back from missing last weekend’s game at Centre (Ky.) and had two straight touchdowns to put the Thunder (3-2, 1-0 MIAA) in from 17-6 late in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs (2-3, 0-1) answered with two touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 20-17 lead. The second score came on defense after Trine quarterback Alex Price gained control of a high snap from center, then the ball slipped out of his hands attempting to pass. Adrian’s Sam Madrid grabbed the loose ball and scampered 23 yards to paydirt. The Bulldogs tacked on the extra point to go up 20-17 with 4 minutes, 59 seconds left before halftime.
The Thunder took advantage of a takeaway late in the second quarter to regain the lead. Top Adrian running back Steven Moses fumbled and Trine’s Zachary Kornak recovered near midfield and returned it 25 yards to the Bulldog 28-yard line. After an Adrian face mask penalty, Price finished the drive with a 13-yard run and a 1-yard scoring plunge. Ryan Hibbets kicked the extra point and it was 24-20 Trine.
The Thunder shut out the Bulldogs in the second half. Hibbets kicked two of his three field goals in the final 30 minutes and Jordan Watson had a 3-yard touchdown run for Trine with a minute to play.
The Thunder ran for 316 yards at 6.7 yards per carry. They held Adrian to 233 yards of total offense, forced three turnovers and sacked Bulldog quarterback Jack Wurzer five times.
Price ran for 138 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries for Trine. Kirby had 101 yards on 18 carries. Watson added 81 yards on nine attempts.
Tyler Pollard had 11 tackles, including seven assists, and a forced fumble to lead the Thunder defense. Jacob Yoder had eight tackles, including seven assists and 1.5 sacks. Keysean Amison had seven tackles, including five solos, and two pass breakups.
Trine travels to Olivet for a 2 p.m. kickoff this coming Saturday.
