PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

DeKalb at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Northridge at East Noble, 6 p.m.

NorthWood at Westview, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Canterbury at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.

PREP SWIMMING

Bishop Dwenger at East Noble, 6 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

Fremont at Angola, 6:30 p.m.

East Noble at Leo 6:30 p.m.

DeKalb at Bishop Luers, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Men, Trine at Ancilla, 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.