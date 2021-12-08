PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
DeKalb at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Northridge at East Noble, 6 p.m.
NorthWood at Westview, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Canterbury at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
Bishop Dwenger at East Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Fremont at Angola, 6:30 p.m.
East Noble at Leo 6:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Bishop Luers, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Men, Trine at Ancilla, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.