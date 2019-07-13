BLOOMINGTON — Though not all of the corn in the state has been planted yet, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is already expecting Indiana’s corn to be of poor quality.
Greg Matli, statistician with the USDA, said the corn is expected to be the fifth-lowest in quality since 1986. As of Monday’s report, 38 percent of corn planted is expected to be good to very good quality. The lowest was in 1986, when no corn was good or very good quality, and the next lowest was in 2012, when the state experienced significant drought, with 12 percent good to very good quality.
This year’s forecast is in part due to extreme flooding across the Midwest, which also has diminished crop yields for multiple products, and is expected to affect more later this summer.
According to the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis, the central Indiana area received 9.58 inches of rain in June, more than 4 inches above normal for the month. In the first half of 2019, more than 30 inches of rain accumulated, which is also above normal.
Wet conditions not only have made for less production, but have barred farmers from planting in fields in the first place. In its weekly crop progress and condition report, the USDA reported Indiana farmers are finally catching up to planting corn and soybeans after June’s torrential rainfalls. As of Monday, 98 percent of corn seeds had been planted, compared with 100 percent planted by early June in 2018.
Soybean planting was 93 percent complete as of Monday. It also was finished by this time last year.
Sadie Davis, Greene County Extension office director, said her confidence in local yields is already low due to the wet conditions.
“We’ve dealt with dry weather, but when you deal with a flood, you can’t get into your fields and are roadblocked,” she said. “It’s been astounding, and it’s something we haven’t seen in a long time.”
Although corn and soybeans are still in growing season, some vegetables and fruits in the area have been very limited, including tomatoes, peppers, green beans and peaches. Some crops, such as melons, are not doing well due to the particularly deep water table this year as well. Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market coordinator Marcia Veldman said many of the summer crop vendors at the market have not even shown up to sell yet this year, when they normally would have by now — another rarity.
One Daviess County sweet corn farmer told Veldman that despite planting the same seed in the same field on the same day a year apart, this year’s corn was done a week later than his 2018 crop, and yielded 88 percent less product already. In 2018, he yielded 250 dozen ears of sweet corn. This year, he has 30 dozen.
“I don’t envy our producers right now. They say farming is one of the biggest gambles you can take. This season, it’s been more correct than ever,” Davis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.