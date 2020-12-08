Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has listed its leading scores for the week of Nov. 30.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week awards went to Charlie Shireman for men (168 pins over average), Megan Books for women (104) and Kyle Toyias for youth (151).
MEN: Moose — Jason Flaugh 300, 791 series, Travis Grigsby 289, Chad Griffith 289, 705 series, Ryan David 279, Jeffrey Griffith 279, 768 series, Ricky Lannet 264, Jacob LaTurner 259, Tim Klinker 258. Booster — Billy Zink 280, 703 series, Dan Brumbaugh 276, Aaron Sponhower 269, Matt Englehart 267, Matt Patrick 262, 700 series, Travis Grigsby 259, 717 series.
WOMEN: Moose — Megan Books 268, 594 series, Rachael Gardner 244, 647, Dawn Simmons 214, Willa Thompson 213, 574 series. Coffee — Kathy Laughlin 205, 512 series. Booster — Dawn Simmons 224, 553 series, Heather Newman 223, 656 series, Annette Brumbaugh 205. Pizza Pins and Suds — Bailee Grayless 201, 542 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Kyle Toyias 278, 757 series, Xander Webb 253, Reese Toy 226, 620 series, Hayden Dibble 213. Northeast Indiana Classic — Kyle Toyias 226, 638 series, Madi Flaugh 202, 553 series.
