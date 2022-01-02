High schools exceed state graduation rates
All of DeKalb County’s high schools exceeded the state average for 2021 graduation rates, according to data released Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Education.
Statewide, the data showed 86.69% of students in the class of 2021 graduating.
Lakewood Park hit the 100% mark, graduating all 51 students in the class of 2021. Eastside checked in at 95.08%, with 96 of 101 students graduating. Garrett was next at 94.59%, with 140 of 148 graduating. Hamilton had 92.31%, with 12 of 13 students graduating. DeKalb had 91.67%, with 253 of 276 students graduating.
In Steuben County, Fremont exceeded the state average.
Fremont was tops in the county at 95.38%, with 62 of 65 students graduating. Angola was at 83.25%, with 169 of 203 students graduating.
In LaGrange County, Prairie Heights and Westview exceeded the state average.
Westview led the way at 95.51%, with 85 of 89 students graduating. Prairie Heights was next at 93.62%, with 86 of 94 students graduating. Lakeland was at 82.03%, with 105 of 128 students graduating.
Two of the three Noble County school districts exceeded the state average.
East Noble was at 92% with 230 of 250 students graduating. Central Noble was next at 90.48%, with 95 of 105 students graduating. West Noble was just under the state average at 86.18%, with 131 of 152 students graduating.
MetalX announces move to Fort Wayne
With facilities in Auburn and Waterloo, MetalX announced Tuesday that it is moving its corporate headquarters from its facility in Waterloo to Fort Wayne.
The move comes following the completion of BlueScope’s acquisition of the scrap company’s ferrous business on Dec. 17.
The Waterloo facility is one of two locations that were sold to BlueScope as part of the transaction.
Before the acquisition, MetalX had shown interest in the former Eaton facility at 201 Brandon St. in Auburn. The rezoning of the property from light industrial to heavy industrial was to be considered by the Auburn Plan Commission.
The company, however, pulled their request for rezoning of the property the day of the meeting Oct. 12 and no further action was taken. In the legal notice, the rezoning of the property would have allowed MetalX to conduct recycling processing at the site and allow for outside storage along with moving its headquarters to the office building on site.
“We had been working on a new Auburn location, but when that fell through, we concluded that Fort Wayne was actually a better option for our new headquarters, especially when considering our nonferrous growth strategy,” a spokesperson for the company said in a press release.
The company secured a long-term lease for the new Fort Wayne location at the Dupont Office Center on the north side of Fort Wayne.
The release said almost 50 people have moved into the new offices, which will be the center for all corporate activities as well as the company’s commercial management and staff.
Busche plans improvements to Albion industrial complex
ALBION — The Noble County Council will consider tax abatement for Nick Busche for $2.6 million in improvements to a three-factory complex at C.R. 150E and S.R. 8 near Albion.
Busche said he would like the three plants on the hill in operation by sometime late in 2022. The abatement request said the plan is to have 100 full-time jobs in place by the end of 2023, paying an average of $30 per hour.
Busche had originally had his headquarters at that location before the company was sold to a private equity group in 2014.
Busche left the company in November 2018. The company’s name was changed to MOBEX in July 2020. There is still at least one MOBEX plant in operation in Albion.
Busche Performance Group had been one of the largest aluminum casting and machining suppliers in North America, providing parts for such companies as Caterpillar, Harley-Davidson and some of the Big Three auto manufacturers.
Busche started his company in 1997 with three employees.
At its heyday, Busche Performance Group had employed approximately 600 people in Albion and had $100 million in annual sales in by the time the private equity firm stepped in.
By the time he left in late 2018, sales had reached $380 million annually and the company employed 1,600 people in several states.
The three buildings have been vacant for some time.
Now that he has taken over ownership of the buildings, Busche wants to get back to making things again.
He hasn’t announced what he will be making, but work will need to be done to get the 140,000 square feet of manufacturing space in the three buildings ready to roll.
Abatements can be granted for periods of 3, 5, 7 or 10 years, with taxes on improvements increased from 0 to 100% over the life of the term.
According to Noble County’s guidelines, the $2.6 million investment exceeds the minimum required for a 7-year abatement, which is $2.5 million.
Stolen vehicle recovered in St. Joseph River
SPENCERVILLE — A vehicle reported stolen in Kendallville was recovered about 24 hours later after it had been abandoned in the St. Joseph River, just east of the Spencerville Covered Bridge.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a large, square-shaped, suspicious object in the river at 8:53 a.m. Friday. The object was the roof of a green 2021 Jeep Wrangler. The Kendallville Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle matching that description the previous day.
Emergency responders searched the immediate area, but found no one in the water.
Likes leaving Angola to take position in Butler
ANGOLA — Vivian Likes, longtime director of economic development and planning for the City of Angola, is coming closer to home as she takes a similar position with the City of Butler, where she lives.
“I looked back at everything I’ve completed with teams, with other members of the community, with other organizations, and I just look back and I think, wow, we’ve done a lot with this community in the last decade,” Likes said. “I’m going to miss a lot of people. I’m going to miss a lot of things, but this is something I’ve got to do.”
As director of economic development and planning, Likes has been involved with many city boards — including Plan Commission, the Board of Zoning Appeals and Common Council — in order to give guidance on various development-related activities, such as prospective businesses projects, property zoning within city limits and construction plans to name a few.
One of Likes’ favorite projects has been the expansion of Trine University over the past several years, which has resulted in new facilities like the Thunder Ice Arena and the MTI Center.
No injuries reported in Kendallville fire
KENDALLVILLE ― Fire caused extensive damage to a Lima Road home near Kendallville Wednesday night.
No one was inside the home when the fire was reported at 900 Lima Road at 8:41 p.m. by a passerby, who observed fire coming from the rear of the home.
Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley said the fire made its way up from the basement all the way to the attic.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by fire marshals. It may have started from a wood burner in the basement and got out of control.
The exterior damage to the house was mostly in the back while the home’s interior experienced excessive damage due to water damage and the fire.
“The home is no longer livable,” McKinley said. “It took us about two hours to put the fire out and wrapped everything up around 10:40 p.m.”
Snow, fog, fire lead to accidents
AUBURN — The first significant snowfall of the season created wet, slick road conditions Tuesday. Later in the week, heavy fog and a fire in northern Allen County were factors in a crash in southern DeKalb County.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, fire departments and ambulance crews responded to nearly 40 reports of injury accidents, property damage collisions and slide-offs from 7:15 a.m. to just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Fortunately, most of the accidents were either of the slide-off or property damage variety. A two-vehicle crash on S.R. 1 north of Butler resulted in three injuries, however.
Thursday afternoon, fog and a semi fire on Interstate 69 in northern Allen County caused traffic back-ups that led to a crash at mile marker 322 in southern DeKalb County. Four people suffered minor injuries in that crash.
