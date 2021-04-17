On April 22, we celebrate the 51st Earth Day with the theme, “Restore Our Earth.” Each year, Earth Day is a time to celebrate the ways we have made our planet cleaner and to learn about what we can do better. Americans have been celebrating our special planet and Earth Day since 1970, and the 2021 theme urges us to work together to help repair and restore our environment.
While Earth Day is a great time to do something extra for our planet, we need to remember that we should take care of our amazing planet every day. The Earth is our home, and it’s the only one we’ve got, so we should treat it well.
Here are some things you can do year-round to take care of our home planet:
• Save energy: Turn off computer monitors or laptops when you aren’t using them. Unplug power adapters for cell phones, tablets, and laptops when you aren’t charging or using the devices. Turn off lights when you leave the room. Encourage your parents to buy energy-ef cient light bulbs, like compact uorescent lamps (CFLs) or LEDs, to replace burned-out incan- descent bulbs. Oh, and don’t stand with the refriger- ator door open! Take a peek and think about the food with the door shut.
• Conserve water: Turn off the water while you brush your teeth. Run the washing machine and dish- washer only with full loads. In the shower, save water by getting clean and getting out.
• Reduce your waste: There are lots of small ways to do this. Use both the front and back of your papers. If you take lunch to school, use washable and reusable containers and a reusable lunch bag or box. Before you buy something new, think about whether you really need it or look for something used. (A used hoodie will keep you just as warm!)
• Recycle: Recycling is for more than just bottles, jugs, cans, jars, papers, and cardboard. Make sure you’re also recycling batteries, computers, appliances, inkjet cartridges, and more. Not sure how? Just ask us or visit our website, www.niswmd.org.
• Spread the word: Just because you know about all this stuff doesn’t mean that your brothers, sisters, cousins, parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents, or neighbors do! Be the teacher and explain to them why it’s important to help our planet. Share your ideas about how they can help.
When we keep our planet clean, we keep everyone’s home clean. Learn more at www.earthday.org or www. epa.gov/students.
