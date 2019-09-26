Brandy L. Allen, 32, will serve the rest of her sentence in the Whitley County Jail after Judge Matthew Rentschler revoked her probation on Sept. 16. In July 2018 Allen was sentenced for being a prisoner in possession of dangerous material, a Level 5 felony. She was sentenced to a 100-day term, receiving credit for 76 days already served. In January she was charged with violating probation. As a result, 180 days of her suspended sentence were revoked and she is back in jail.  

