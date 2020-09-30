Technology is one of the greatest tools at our disposal today. That goes for everything from working online to educating your kids with videos and lesson plans. If used correctly, it can also elevate the wedding planning experience.
There are a slew of online companies offering digital solutions that can bring your wedding planning to the next level, while also making things easier and more convenient for you and your soon-to-be spouse.
Book a venue tour
Many venues will let you book a tour ahead of time, giving you a peak into their environment and atmosphere from the comfort of your own living room. This type of digital tour can even get your parents, grandparents or friends into the mix.
Ask any venue you are considering if they offer a virtual tour and start getting to know your options through the internet. Once you whittle down your list of favorites to a select few venue options, you can devote your time and energy to actually visit them for your final decision-making process.
Try-on services
Take advantage of at-home try-on services for attire. This is a great way to sample the latest trends in wedding dresses, veils, tuxedos, vests, shoes and other options. Search online to find cost-effective companies offering free trials and flexible policies.
Renting wedding attire is always the cheapest option, unless you plan on passing down the clothing to future generations.
Many companies offer rental solutions that let you return items when you’re finished trying them out with convenient packaging and free shipping.
Digital invitations
One way to save money on your wedding planning is to think digital. Paper printing is expensive, especially if you’re inviting a smaller number of guests and can’t take advantage of bulk pricing.
You can find online invitation solutions that send digital invites to your guests in classy, sophisticated designs. You can add animations and design the invite in your wedding colors for a completely custom look.
Technology companies have improved their offerings, which may make it easier to announce your engagement and invite far-away guests to experience your ceremony.
