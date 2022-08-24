LAKE JAMES — Here are some activities coming up at Pokagon State Park directed by the Naturalist Service:
Friday
2 p.m. — Indiana State Parks, Treasures in your own backyard. Join us in the Nature Center Auditorium to watch a one-hour film about history of Indiana State Parks.
Saturday
Summer snow day will feature winter-themed activities in Indiana’s winter playground.
9:30 a.m. — Toboggan run 101: We are three months away from toboggan opening day, but we love sharing all about this refrigerated quarter-mile track. Come to the Toboggan Warming Center to learn how this unique winter attraction first started and how it has changed over the years.
11 a.m. — Toboggan talkesw: Bring the kids to the Toboggan Warming Center for a toboggan-themed story time. After the story, stick around to get an early start on your Christmas gift giving by making a toboggan tree ornament.
2 p.m. — Snowshoe suffle: Meet at the fire ring by the toboggan run to slip on a pair of snowshoes. No snow? No problem. Along a short trail, practice using your snowshoes and learn about the history of this winter pastime. Keep your eyes out for some wintery creatures along the way. After you work up a sweat, cool down with a frozen hot chocolate treat! (While supplies last.)
7 p.m.— Family movie night at Trine State Recreation Area: Bring the family to the Trine State Recreation Welcome Center to watch the 1990s classic, “Cool Runnings” (Rated PG; 1 hour 40 minutes). Popcorn will be provided (while supplies last). Drinks will be available for purchase. Trine SRA is located across Interstate 69 from Pokagon off of Feathervalley Road.
Sunday
1-4 p.m. — Nature bookmarks: Come to the Nature Center between 1-4 p.m. to decorate your own nature-themed bookmark.
Monday
10:30 a.m. — Wetland wander: Take a naturalist-guided walk through the Potawatomi Nature Preserve. Along the way learn what makes Pokagon’s fen ecosystem so unique! Meet the naturalist in the main lobby of the Potawatomi Inn to begin this easy, 1-mile walk.
