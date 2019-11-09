BUTLER — Pardon Eastside boys basketball coach Ryan Abbott for being a little excited for the new season.
While the Blazers graduated their two leading scorers, there’s plenty of talent to go around.
“We’re very excited about the leadership we have in seniors Noah Johnson and Gavin Pfefferkorn,” Abbott said. “Both have played a lot of varsity basketball and they really understand our program from a cerebral level. We’re excited with what they bring to the table.”
The Blazers finished with a 10-14 record in all games last season and were 4-7 in the Northeast Corner Conference.
“We may have the most depth we’ve had in my tenure here at Eastside,” Abbott said. “We have potentially 11 varsity players who can contribute and help us produce in games.
“We’re returning junior Phoenix Smyth who’s had two years of varsity experience and Gabe Trevino who started games (last year) as a freshman.
Johnson averaged six points per game last year and Pfefferkorn contributed 5.5 points per contest.
The Blazers graduated leading scorers Alex Yoder (14.5 ppg) and Chase Franz (12.2) but will count on players from a 17-5 reserve team to step in and make contributions at the varsity level.
“Our skill level is excellent, possibly the most skilled team we’ve had,” Abbott said. “That’s a credit to our guys’ work ethic in the offseason and on their own.
“We have many what I call position-less basketball players,” he continued. “We’re not going to pigeon-hole them as a point guard, a forward or just a guard. We have basketball players, and that’s a testament to their skill level.”
Moving into a new sectional field that includes Bremen, Central Noble, Churubusco, Fairfield, Prairie Heights and Westview, all capable of cutting down the nets in March, means the Blazers will need to bring effort every time on the court.
“Just getting out and playing basketball,” said Pfefferkorn when asked what he’s most looking forward to this season. “We’ve got a lot of kids that score at any point.
“My ball-handling’s gotten better and I’ve worked on my shot,” he said.
Taking on a leadership role is a new experience for Johnson.
“It’s a little different because we have so many young guys in our program,” he said. “It’s going to be interesting to lead them in the right direction. You just have to be able to communicate with them.
“I feel we have the offensive firepower to beat teams, but we have to be able to hold teams,” Johnson said.
“Leadership is a big one,” he said. “I’ve learned that from past seniors, getting them in the right spots at the right time, leading them and helping them get ready for games.”
The Blazer boys open the season at Edgerton, Ohio Nov. 29 and visit DeKalb the following night.
