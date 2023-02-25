National FFA Week is Feb. 18-Feb. 25, with activities celebrating the contributions of the nation’s largest career and technical student organization in U.S. schools.
Weekday national events include Grants for Growing, in partnership with TSC stores; Alumni Day, Give FFA Day and Wear Blue Day.
FFA members across the United States, in their instantly recognized blue corduroy jackets, celebrate what the educational organization is, the influence it has on past and present members and its support of modern agriculture education.
The FFA mission is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.
The FFA Motto: Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve.
FFA History
The organization that evolved into the National FFA was founded in 1925 at Virginia Polytechnic Institute, by agriculture teachers Henry C. Groseclose, Walter Newman, Edmund Magill, and Harry Sanders as Future Farmers of Virginia.
The National FFA Organization, originally called the Future Farmers of America, was founded in 1928 as a national organization for boys in rural, farming communities. Its original purpose, the education of youth in agricultural fields of study, is still recognized through its current programs.
In 1988 the name was changed to the National FFA Organization, and is now commonly referred to as FFA. The name change reflects that the organization is for students with diverse interests in the food, fiber, and natural resource industries, which encompass science, business and technology, in addition to production agriculture.
Today FFA is among the largest youth organizations in the United States, with 850,823 members in 8,995 chapters throughout all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
The FFA Jacket
The blue corduroy FFA jacket is the symbol of the organization. The jacket is in the official colors of National Blue and Corn Gold.
The blue jacket’s origin dates to 1933 when FFA advisor Gus Linter saw a blue corduroy jacket in the window of a hardware store in Fredericktown, Ohio. He connected with the jacket supplier, Universal Uniform Company, and had his chapter’s name stitched on the back of the jackets with gold thread.
Linter’s chapter, the Fredericktown FFA, debuted their jackets at the 1933 national convention in Kansas City. The jackets were so popular the convention’s delegates made them a part of the official FFA dress.
The one millionth FFA jacket was sold in 1964, and by 1976, 2 million jackets had been sold. Today, more than 80,000 jackets are sold annually.
Over time, the jackets have been restyled to offer a better fit for both boys and girls, they have zippers instead of snaps, and the pockets are now rounded instead of squared.
In 2004, the National FFA Organization worked with a supplier in North Carolina to set a new standard for the blue corduroy by using samples from archived FFA jackets. The jacket’s color standardization was accompanied by a restoration of the embroidered FFA emblems and fit corrections led by Clemson University’s Apparel Research Center.
The improved FFA jacket, produced in both Van Wert, Ohio, and South Vietnam, was first made available in August 2005. Currently, all lettering, embroidery and finishing of FFA jackets is completed by Universal Lettering Company in Van Wert.
FFA Official Dress
The FFA jacket is the centerpiece of the FFA official dress, which FFA members are required to wear at while participating in FFA activities.
Official dress consists of black slacks or a black skirt, a white button-up shirt with collar, an official FFA scarf or tie, black dress shoes with closed heel and toe, black socks or nylon hosiery, and an official FFA jacket zipped to the top. Jeans are not permitted as official dress, but the jacket can be worn to school and other appropriate places.
Awards and pins
FFA members earn metal pins that signify achievement within the organization. These pins can be placed on the front of the FFA jacket, however official guidelines state that no more than three pins may be worn at one time. The pins indicate the highest degree, highest office and highest award from left to right, and are placed above the FFA member’s name on the right chest.
When an FFA member earns a State FFA Degree or American FFA Degree, the award keys should be worn above the name on the right chest or attached to the FFA jacket with a standard key chain, and no other pins should accompany these.
The FFA Emblem
The FFA Emblem is another iconic symbol of the national organization. A large emblem is seen on the back of the blue corduroy jackets, with a smaller emblem on the left front. Each element of the emblem has significance:
Ear of Corn Cross Section: represents unity. Corn is grown everywhere in the United States, wherever FFA members live.
Rising Sun: signifies progress. It represents that tomorrow will always bring a new day.
Plow: signifies labor and tillage of the soil. It also shows the historic foundation of the country’s strength.
Eagle: symbolizes freedom and the ability to explore the new agriculture world.
Owl: represents knowledge. Long recognized for wisdom and knowledge.
Agriculture Education and FFA: symbolizes the combination of learning and leadership.
The FFA Creed
The FFA Creed was written by Erwin Milton “E.M.” Tiffany of Lyndon, Kansas. New members recite the creed to reflect their growing belief in agriculture and agricultural education. The FFA Creed also must be memorized and recited to earn the Greenhand Degree. Here is the creed:
“I believe in the future of agriculture, with a faith born not of words but of deeds — achievements won by the present and past generations of agriculturists; in the promise of better days through better ways, even as the better things we now enjoy have come to us from the struggles of former years.
“I believe that to live and work on a good farm or to be engaged in other agricultural pursuits, is pleasant as well as challenging; for I know the joys and discomforts of agricultural life and hold an inborn fondness for those associations which, even in hours of discouragement I cannot deny.
“I believe in leadership from ourselves and respect from others. I believe in my own ability to work efficiently and think clearly, with such knowledge and skill as I can secure, and in the ability of progressive agriculturists to serve our own and the public interest in producing and marketing the product of our toil.
“I believe in less dependence on begging and more power in bargaining; in the life abundant and enough honest wealth to help make it so — for others as well as myself; in less need for charity and more of it when needed; in being happy myself and playing square with those whose happiness depends upon me.
“I believe that American agriculture can and will hold true to the best traditions of our national life and that I can exert an influence in my home and community which will stand solid for my part in that inspiring task.”
FFA structure
Local FFA chapters are the foundational bedrock for the national organization. FFA chapters may be chartered in any public school with an agricultural education program
Student offers, elected each year by the chapter’s members, provide leadership for the chapter. The school’s agriculture teacher serves as the chapter advisor.
FFA members engage in two types of programs for skills and leadership development, Career Development Experience and Supervised Agricultural Experience.
In CDE, members compete as individuals or as teams in job skills development competitions at the district, state and national level on every aspect of agricultural education. Soil and livestock judging, small engine building, and parliamentary procedure are well-known FFA team competitions. Public speaking, creed speaking, and talent contests are some of the individual contests.
In SAE, projects involve hands-on application of concepts and principles learned in the agricultural education classroom. The state FFA delegation governed the guidelines for SAE projects.
SAE programs are grouped into four areas: Foundational, learning about the big picture of agriculture and related careers; Research or Experimentation and Analysis, conducting research or analysis of information to discover new knowledge; Ownership or Entrepreneurship, planning and operation of an agriculture-related business; and Placement or Internship, working either for pay or experience in an agricultural setting.
Local chapters make up the state FFA association, which charters the chapters. The National FFA Organization is a federal-chartered organization made up of the state associations, and is headquartered in Indianapolis.zzz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.