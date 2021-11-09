Libraries close in observance of Veterans Day
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City will be closed in observance of Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11. The libraries will reopen at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12.
DAV members selling pork burgers
KENDALLVILLE — Disabled American Veterans Chapter 43, based in Corunna, will have a pork burger sale Saturday from 11 a.m. until sold out in the parking lot at House of Spirits, U.S. 6 and S.R. 3 North, in Kendallville.
Church offers deals at indoor garage sale
WOLCOTTVILLE — Open Door Community Church will have an indoor Christmas Garage Sale on the next two weekends, Nov. 11-13 and Nov. 18-20. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The garage sale will take place at a house at 114 Main St., next to the church. Shoppers will find deals on a large selection of decorations, gifts and baked goods, including holiday cookies.
Extension Homemakers baking cookies for holiday sale
SHIPSHEWANA — The LaGrange County Extension Homemakers will have its annual cookie sale on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. until sold out at the front entrance of Yoder’s Department Store, 300 S. Van Buren St. All cookies are homemade.
Proceeds from the cookie sale will be used to buy books to be read to and given to preschool children.
