These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Adriann Kaylise, a girl, was born March 3 to Jerel and Arrie (Miller) Bontrager, Goshen.
Luke Allen, a boy, was born March 1 to Steven and Rhonda (Helmuth) Petersheim, Topeka.
Timothy D., a boy, was born Feb. 27 to Daniel and Naomi (Miller) Miller, Wolcottville.
Brian Luke, a boy, was born Feb. 26 to David and Ruth (Hochstetler) Yoder.
Linda J., a girl, was born Feb. 25 o Jessie and Laura (Yoder) Troyer, LaGrange.
Benjamin Dale, a boy, was born Feb. 24 to Gerald and Norma (Troyer) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Kaylie Rose, a girl, was born Feb. 22 to Ian and Jo Lambright.
Zachariah Jon, a boy, was born Feb. 21 to Lyle and SaraJean (Lehman) Schwartz, Topeka.
Josiah Lynn, a boy, was born Feb. 20 to Marlin and Susan (Schrock) Yoder, Shipshewana.
