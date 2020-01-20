The Northrop boys basketball team added two wins to its record last week.
The Bruins defeated Bellmont 57-43 on Jan. 15, scoring in double digits through all four quarters. Senior Qualen Pettus had an outstanding outing, scoring 26 points while adding eight rebounds and five steals. Nick Haines and Khamani Smith each scored 11 points on the night.
The Bruins went on to dominate North Side 89-52 on Friday. Pettus once again led all scorers, putting up 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steal. Smith added 13 points and nine rebounds, Elijah Fincher scored 11 points, Brayden Epps had nine points, Jayden Billingsley had eight points and seven rebounds, and Haines added seven points and five assists.
The team went on to fall to Noblesville 57-45 on the road Saturday. Pettus scored 20 points to lead the Bruins.
The Northrop girls improved to 11-8 Friday with a 70-18 blowout over North Side. Tiauna White dominated the Legends’ defense, scoring 29 points while pulling down nine rebounds. Northrop’s Destiny Jackson had 14 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks, Ja’najah Hill had 11 rebounds, and Amanda Thatcher added eight points.
Friday’s win over the Legends followed a 59-39 loss to Bellmont. Jackson and White each scored 10 points in the loss.
The Bruins had a dominant win over Lakewood Park Christian, 56-16, on Jan. 14. White had 23 points and eight rebounds in the win, and Jackson added 17 points and nine rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.