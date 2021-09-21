AUBURN — An Auburn man received a 12-year suspended sentence and was placed on probation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, during a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II Monday.
Timothy Scott Hopkins, of the 2400 block of C.R. 50, pleaded guilty to the offenses as part of a plea agreement. Hopkins will serve the first two years of his probation on home detention and must participate in a sobriety maintenance program.
The court heard how Hopkins has turned his life around after seeking help at the Serenity House. An addict for 17 years, Hopkins has thrived at Serenity House for the past 18 months. He now serves as a sponsor, performs service work in the community and has the tools to help him succeed, he told the court.
Four people from Serenity House spoke on Hopkins’ behalf, noting his success in the program.
Judge Monte Brown said Hopkins is proof that with the right help and the right attitude, a person with addictions can turn his or her life around.
“I couldn’t be happier for you,” Brown told Hopkins.
As part of the plea agreement, charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Also in Superior Court II Monday:
Marc Swonger of Butler, and who currently is incarcerated at Plainfield Correctional Facility, received a four-year suspended sentence and was placed on probation for operating a vehicle after the forfeiture of a license for life, a Level 5 felony. The first 2 1/2 years of probation will be served on electronically monitored home detention.
