LAGRANGE — Alivia Rasler hit a tie-breaking three-pointer with two seconds left and stole the ensuing West Noble inbounds pass to lead Lakeland’s girls basketball team to a 49-46 Northeast Corner Conference victory over the Chargers.
The Lakers (9-9, 3-5 NECC) rallied from a 14-point deficit in the third quarter. The Chargers led 32-21 at the half.
Rasler had a prep career-high 20 points with four steals and four blocked shots to lead Lakeland. Peyton Hartsough had 16 points, six steals, four rebounds and two blocks. Freshman Cara Schackow had six points, and Grace Iddings had six rebounds and three steals.
Jazmyn Smith had 21 points and Mackensy Mabie scored 12 for West Noble (5-11, 1-6).
Churubusco 36,
Fremont 32
In Fremont, it was a back-and-forth game that had the Eagles of Churubusco making the last run to pull out the win.
Cara DeBolt led Churubusco (5-10, 3-5 NECC) with 13 points and five rebounds. Brooklyn Sinclair added six points.
Gabby Orth had nine rebounds, Madison Hosted grabbed eight and Jorja DeBolt had seven.
Fremont (6-9, 2-5) were led by Jada Rhonehouse, who had a double-double of 10 points and 17 rebounds. Addy Parr had 10 points, and Natalie Gochenour pulled in six boards.
Westview 72, Hamilton 5
In Emma, the Warriors (5-12) were up 27-0 after the first quarter and blanked the Marines (1-8) in three of the four quarters.
Hope Bortner finished with a game-high of 22 points, and Allie Springer had 13. Alexys Antal scored nine, and Andrea Miller and Sara Lapp each dropped in eight.
Westview won the junior varsity game 49-10. Karis Weinberg led the Warriors with 12 points.
Boys
West Noble 56, Lakeland 43
In second game in LaGrange, the West Noble boys were able to create some distance in the second half.
Austin Cripe led the Chargers (5-4, 2-3 NECC) with 25 points, and the Lakers (2-8, 0-5) were led by Ben Keil’s 19.
