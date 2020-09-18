KENDALLVILLE — Seniors Madison Keil from Lakeland and Molly Geiger from Churubusco advanced out of the East Noble Girls Golf Sectional at Cobblestone Friday to the East Noble Regional next Saturday at Noble Hawk Golf Links.
Keil had the lowest score among individuals not from regional-qualifying teams with a 78. Geiger had the second lowest score among girls not from regional-qualifying teams with an 80. Keil was fourth overall in the sectional and Geiger was fifth.
The girls with the three lowest scores not from regional-qualifying teams advanced to the regional. The third individual moving on to Noble Hawk is Northridge’s Karisa Dyer, who shot an 85.
“It means a lot,” Geiger said. “This is my senior year and I have worked very hard to get here.”
It was bittersweet for Keil as her Laker teammates won’t be playing with her next weekend. Lakeland just missed a regional berth, finishing fourth with 350, which was two shots more than third-place Carroll.
The top three teams at Cobblestone advanced to Noble Hawk. Northern Lakes Conference champion Concord won the sectional with 324, and Northeast 8 Conference champion Columbia City was second with 343.
“We could all look back and feel we could have shaved three, four, five shots off of our scores,” Keil said. “There’s not much to this course. The fairways are big. The greens are big. But the wind made a difference.
Keil shot better on the back nine with a 37, after hitting some rough spots on the front in scoring a 41. She had five birdies in her round.
“I had a good back nine. I was able to make a couple of birdies,” Keil said. “I had three double bogeys on the front.”
Geiger said she was solid with her driver and with her irons. A short memory helped overcome occasional struggles, too. She will be playing in her first regional tournament next weekend.
“Just having a positive attitude, even after bad shots,” Geiger said.
All the Lakers broke 100. Senior Sadie Edsall shot 87, and classmate Bailey Hartsough had 89. Kylee Watkins had 96 and senior Tatum Retterbush shot 97.
Prairie Heights ended arguably its best season in program history by placing sixth in the sectional with 385. East Noble was seventh with 395, Churubusco was 10th with 427, followed by Westview with 432 and West Noble with 454.
This was a good way for Charlie Pettibone to go out as Prairie Heights golf coach. Pettibone will resign after coaching the Panther girls the last four seasons and coaching the boys’ team for seven seasons before the coronavirus shut down spring sports earlier this year. Assistant coach Allison Hall will take over as girls golf coach.
It was an all-senior lineup for PH. Haylee Henderson shot 87 and Renae Meek fired 88 to lead the team. The Panthers also had 99 from Amelia Johnston, 111 from Madison Kain and 115 from Kennedy Myers.
“I’m pretty tickled,” Pettibone said. “I’m pretty proud of where they came from to where they are today. It was a fun experience watching them grow.”
Jasmine Freeman led the Knights with 86. Kayla Desper shot 90, and Carly Turner had a 95. Gracie Schoof shot 124.
Hope Haarer shot 95 to lead Westview, and Ava Brown had 103. Maddie Bottles shot 96 out of the No. 5 position for the Chargers, and Kacee Click had 110.
Allie Knauer and Zoie Tonkel each shot 112 for Churubusco.
Concord’s Isabelle Bruner and Brooke Watson were sectional co-medalists with 74s. They were a shot ahead of third-place golfer Kaitlyn Hoag from Columbia City.
